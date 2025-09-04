Leighton Buzzard school announces 'emergency' closure after 'unprecedented flooding'

A school in Leighton Buzzard has announced an ‘emergency’ closure in response to what it has described as ‘unprecedented flooding’.

Following spells of intense heavy rainfall in the region, Gilbert Inglefield Academy confirmed, with ‘deep regret’, it is closing until further notice.

At the time of writing no schools are showing as closed on the Central Bedfordshire Council website, concerningly including Gilbert Inglefield Academy.

On its website and in a statement posted on social media a spokesperson for the school, which is attended by students in Wingrave and other areas in Aylesbury Vale, said: “Following relentless heavy rainfall over a very short period of time, our school has suffered extensive and unprecedented flooding. The damage is significant, and the impact on our learning environment is devastating.

“An emergency team will assess and secure the site over the next few days. We are working urgently to assess the damage, explore remote learning options, and plan for recovery.”

In a more detailed statement sent to parents and carers of students at the school, which The Leighton Buzzard Observer has seen, further details of the specific problems the school is facing have been revealed.

Headteacher Catrin O'Callaghan and chair of governors Phill Manson said: “Several classrooms and communal areas have been inundated with water compromising both the structure and safety of the site. Our electrical systems have been shut down, and both our phone lines and Wi-Fi are non-operational.

"After consulting with the governing body and conducting a full site survey, it is clear the school is not safe to occupy. We are gravely concerned by the scale of the disruption this causes to our learners, families, and staff. We know this is far from ideal, and particularly unsettling at the beginning of the academic year: we are truly sorry. Further heavy rain is forecast, and the risk to safety remains high.”

The school says it will provide regular updates on the situation and is seeking to reopen as soon as it is safe and viable to do so.

Most responses on social media have been understanding in regards to the school’s situation, however some have questioned why the school was not more prepared for heavy rainfall after flood related issues during the last academic year.

Ms O’Callaghan told The Observer: “We have worked tirelessly with the Department for Education (DfE) to secure the necessary funding for these works. The project was scheduled to begin in August, but due to unforeseen circumstances, beyond the control of the school, the start date was delayed. We are working with our contractors to assess the damage and to ensure that the work can be completed as quickly as possible.”