Last week started stormy as Storm Isha moved through on the night of 21 Sunday January bringing gusts of over 50-60mph to the local area. However, it was quickly followed by another named storm on Tuesday (23 January) . This storm was named Storm Jocelyn by the Met Office. Once again gusts reached over 50mph for a time overnight locally, although the strong winds were not as widespread and prolonged as with Storm Isha. Northern and western parts of the UK were the worst affected areas, where gusts reached 55-65mph widely. The exposed spot of Capel Curig in North Wales saw gusts reach 97mph.

This was the 10th named storm in what has proved to be a very stormy autumn and winter. Thankfully the rest of the week became more settled. Friday and the weekend saw plenty of dry weather with blue skies at times. It also turned less cold, especially over the weekend. By Sunday temperatures reached 12C across the Aylesbury Vale, which is well above the average of 7C for late January. But even more surprising were the temperatures observed in parts of Scotland on Sunday. Temperatures peaked at 19.6C at Kinlochewe, breaking the record for highest January temperature.

in the UK. This was nearly a degree higher than the previous record, which was 18.3C set in 2003 at Aboyne in Aberdeenshire. The high temperature was a result of the foehn effect, which is common in mountainous regions.

The dry, settled and milder than average conditions will continue this week across the region. Meanwhile northern and western parts of the UK, will turn colder and more unsettled with some heavy rain and hill snow. Looking ahead into the weekend it will continue to be on the mild side with largely dry but cloudy conditions. However, potentially turning windier and wetter into next week.