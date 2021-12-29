Woman killed in Christmas Eve collision in Tring

Police are appealing for witnesses

A woman in her 20s was killed in a collision in Tring on Christmas Eve.

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following the single-vehicle collision on the A4251 at around 10.30pm on December 24.

A white 1979 Volkswagen Polo collided with the central island and a lamppost.

The front seat passenger - a woman in her 20s - died. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver, a 26 year old man from Hemel Hempstead, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost their loved one so close to Christmas.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. The vehicle, being a 1979 model, is very distinctive so hopefully there are a number of witnesses. Did you see the collision or the events leading up to it?

“If you think you might have caught what happened on dashcam, please review it and let us know. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could

be vital to our investigation.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Leonid.