Watch: This is what has Aylesbury at a standstill as water gushes in one of town's busiest roads

Video footage shows the water leak that is adding to Aylesbury’s current traffic issues.

It is one of the major roadworks projects currently active in Aylesbury alongside a planned closure of Lower Road. Video footage showing the extent of the problem can be found attached to this article or on The Bucks Herald’s Dailymotion page here.

In recent days Aylesbury motorists have complained about a build up of traffic in and around the town, despite schools being closed.

Thames Water is dealing with a water leak, which first started affecting on Cambridge Street yesterday, and is using 4-way traffic lights to control vehicles.

Emergency works started in Aylesbury yesterday

Bucks Council warns that delays are likely and has advised motorists to use alternate routes and allow extra time for completing journeys.

According to the traffic information service, One.Network, the delays could last until next Thursday.

It is one of two high profile roadworks projects affecting traffic in the region with a Lower Road closure also slowing movement in and out of the town.

Lower Road has been closed as part of a large scale link road project aimed at easing congestion frustrations in Aylesbury.

Workmen are upgrading and extending the route in Stoke Mandeville as part of the South East Aylesbury Link Road project.

SEALR will see the construction of 1.1 miles of dual carriageway including three new roundabout junctions. . It will join the A413 Wendover Road with the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road, which is being constructed by HS2.

That project is also behind schedule and currently expected to last until 5pm on Monday.