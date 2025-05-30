Temporary shuttle bus service announced in Aylesbury as roadworks project is extended

A free shuttle bus service will assist people in Aylesbury this weekend in response to a major road closure in the area.

Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville has been closed since Tuesday and was scheduled to remain closed until Monday.

However, it has now been announced that the closure is expected to be extended until 5pm on Monday.

Aylesbury Town Council Leader Richard Lloyd has been told that the works have been extended due to unforeseen issues with the ground engineers have been working on.

Redline Buses is the main bus provider in Aylesbury

Redline Buses has confirmed it is running a free shuttle bus service between Aylesbury town centre and Stoke Mandeville Hospital this weekend.

In a statement, the Aylesbury-based transport service confirmed it was running free buses between 7am and 8pm, starting tomorrow.

While the key Stoke Mandeville route has been closed no buses have served the area. Both the 130 and 300 have been diverting via Wendover Road and Station Road before continuing on their routes between High Wycombe and Aylesbury via Princes Risborough.

Redline Buses has not confirmed whether it will be offering a free service on Monday at the time of writing.

Bucks Council is advising bus users to book its ‘village connect’ vehicles during the closure period. This service allows passengers to book buses at pick up points that are not served by Aylesbury’s regular transport routes.

Work on Lower Road is linked to the major link road project designed to ease Aylesbury traffic woes. Workmen are upgrading and extending the route in Stoke Mandeville as part of the South East Aylesbury Link Road project.

SEALR will see the construction of 1.1 miles of dual carriageway including three new roundabout junctions. . It will join the A413 Wendover Road with the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road, which is being constructed by HS2.

A spokesperson representing the SEALR team said in a statement: “Works on Lower Road have progressed well with respect to kerbing and other civil engineering works, especially on the South side of the roundabout. However, rain earlier in the week and unforeseen ground conditions have hampered some of the works including the surfacing work which has led to a delay.

“This poor ground has had to be excavated and needs to be replaced with foam concrete due to the close proximity of a gas main."