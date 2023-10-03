Video footage released showing HS2 track work which shut down Aylesbury trains for 10 weeks

A train route will remain suspended until the end of the month

Network Rail has released video footage showing the work undertaken to ready Aylesbury for HS2 trains.

Rail engineers have been realigning almost two kilometres of track to allow HS2 vehicles to pass under the route between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough. Services to nearby stations in Monks Risborough and Little Kimble have also been halted in the same period.

While the construction has been ongoing, trains have been suspended between the Bucks towns for 10 weeks. Passengers have been relying on temporary buses during the suspension.

An aerial view of the HS2 track works in Aylesbury

Work began on the new rail line which will pass beneath the existing track in August and the closure is set to last until Sunday 29 October.

HS2’s contractor EKFB has overseen the project to install brand new sleepers and rail across a new 100 metre bridge.

A specialist engineering train has been used to install 2,953 concrete sleepers, as well as the new rail track.

Patrick Cawley, director for ‘on network works’ for Network Rail and HS2, said: “We’re now over halfway through our major work in Aylesbury which will pave the way for Britain’s new high-speed railway to be built beneath the existing line and improve journeys for Chiltern Railways passengers who travel between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough stations.”

Footage from the track work completed in Aylesbury in September

While some rail replacement bus service details are still to be finalised, some of the changes may not be currently showing in online journey planners, Chiltern Railways advises.

The rail provider encourages passengers to check train times close to the date they are travelling on and also to plan their journeys in advance. More details can be found on its website here, and also the Chiltern Railways App.