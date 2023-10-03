Bucks Council announces new 'zero tolerance' roadworks policy after recent traffic disruption

“We’ve seen too many cases this year where works just haven’t been managed well enough”

Bucks Council has announced a new ‘zero tolerance’ approach holding companies to account for roadworks throughout the county.

It comes after the local authority stated that Thames Water had failed to meet its permit requirements for works carried out near Aylesbury. Also, the number of works concurrently set up in the Bucks town has made gridlocked at peak times since the academic year started.

Yesterday (2 October), the council confirmed it had written to every utility company that operates in the county with a clear reminder of their obligations when they want to carry out roadworks.

Companies have been fined for roadworks permit breaches in Bucks, photo from David Davies PA Images

Bucks Council is also increasing the number of inspections taking place at roadworks sites throughout the county.

As the number of permit requests for roadworks has increased, the local authority has ordered an increase in Fixed Penalty Notices to companies for breaches.

Bucks Council has produced five examples of breaches where companies have been penalised:

-failing to display correct permit references and emergency contact details on site

-not taking away traffic lights when they’re no longer needed

-failing to implement correct traffic management

-not publicising proposed works well enough

-failing to remove surplus materials and equipment

Companies will now receive a Fixed Penalty Notice on first breach and will have their permit revoked if a further breach occurs.

Utilities firms have the right to access their networks by digging up the roads to carry out repairs, service connections and improvement works. They also have the right to respond to emergency situations with permissions granted retrospectively.

Before roadworks are agreed, the council states it weighs up the disruption that project might cause.

As part of the approach to lessen the impact of roadworks disruption, the council is also carrying out a wholesale review of the county’s road network to identify the busiest areas with a view to potentially make changes as to when utilities works can take place in these places, potentially insisting on more evening, shift and weekend working.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “We do want a constructive relationship with all utilities firms who we know have to carry out works to repair and improve their infrastructure, and that often this will ultimately benefit us all. However, we are very much aware of the impact of these works and the disruption they cause, and it’s absolutely critical that utility firms keep to the terms of their permits and manage their works appropriately and responsibly.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many cases this year where works just haven’t been managed well enough and the inconvenience and detrimental impact of this falls onto our residents, businesses and communities. We are taking this action to make sure standards and obligations to residents are maintained.

