Snow gritters sent out on test run by Bucks Council prior to temperatures falling

It is snow joke, every year gritters complete a practice before the roads get icy
By James Lowson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST
Buckinghamshire Council has sent its gritters into action as the authority gets ready for winter weather.

Every year, at this time, drivers take the gritters out for a test run of their usual routes to help re-familiarise themselves with both the machines and regular gritting routes.

This tradition has been labelled as the winter parade by the council and also provides an opportunity to test for safety along each of the routes.

Members of the Bucks gritting teamMembers of the Bucks gritting team
Members of the Bucks gritting team

Drivers are expected to note any potential hazards currently on gritting routes such as an overhanging tree branch. So it can be dealt with before the roads need daily attention.

From mid-October through to mid-April, Buckinghamshire’s team of gritter drivers are on call around the clock.

Bucks Council reports that crews travel the length and breadth of the county, treating over 870 miles of the county’s most used roads and priority routes, when the weather is cold on these isles.

Forecaster warns Aylesbury Vale of rain and colder temperatures coming soon
You will be seeing these new vehicles on local roads soonYou will be seeing these new vehicles on local roads soon
You will be seeing these new vehicles on local roads soon

Bucks Council has also announced that this year drivers in the county will be using 25 new vehicles, five of which have new names selected through recent online polls: Rockhopper, Sid, Snow Shark, Hydroblade and Puffin.

It states that a new project gives the council access to additional gritters.

Bucks Council lists its gritting routes online here, residents can find gritting updates on social media @bucks_highways on X (formerly Twitter), and @BucksHighways on Facebook.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “Residents love giving our gritters fun names and enjoy spotting them when out and about, but we mustn’t forget they carry out an extremely important job in helping to keep our roads safe over the winter. Our expert team of drivers will be out in all weathers and at all times of day and night throughout the next six months and I would like to thank them in advance for their efforts.

“Winter driving can be hazardous at times and even when roads are well gritted, road users should drive according to the road conditions and the weather, taking extra care where necessary.”

Temperatures are expected to fall dramatically, later this week, and potentially below the season average by the weekend, according to Met Desk forecasts.

