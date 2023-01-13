Series of roadworks planned for Aylesbury Vale next week ahead of HS2 closures and diversions

A series of roadworks are planned for Aylesbury Vale next week ahead of HS2 closures and diversions.

Yesterday The Bucks Herald reported that HS2 has announced it will be implementing road closures and traffic will have to use diverted routes while tree felling and vegetation clearing is carried out in Aylesbury.

Advertisement

From 23 January until 19 February on weekdays roadworks will mean partial closures on A418 Oxford Road in Aylesbury.

roadworks

Further traffic maintenance apparatus will be set up on the route in and out of Aylesbury, HS2 has confirmed – read the full story here.

And as part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place shortly at the following locations through Transport for the county’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Advertisement

Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials. There is no weekend working unless specified.

'Failed Road' Schemes

Advertisement

Chardon to Marsh Gibbon (Thursday 5 January to Tuesday 17 January)

Resurfacing remedial works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement

Heet Road, Marsh Gibbon (Thursday 5 January to Tuesday 17 January)

Resurfacing remedial works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement

Marsh Gibbon to Edgcott (Thursday 5 January to Tuesday 17 January)

Resurfacing remedial works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement

Shipton Lee, Edgcott (Thursday 5 January to Tuesday 17 January)

Resurfacing remedial works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement

Risborough Road, Aston Sandford (Monday 16 January to Thursday 26 January)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm with the closure in place overnight and weekends.

Advertisement

Footway Improvement Works

Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October 2022 to Tuesday 31 January 2023)

Advertisement

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Vicarage Lane, Steeple Claydon (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Advertisement

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Community Board Works

Advertisement

Blackpond Lane, High Wycombe – From Seren Place to Hawthorn Lane (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Installing a new footway using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Advertisement

A41 Roman Road, Kingswood – Outside Holly Tree Cottage (Friday 20 January)

Moving a vehicle activated sign using two-way traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Advertisement

Safety Barrier Repair Works

Page Hill Roundabout, Buckingham (Monday 16 January)

Advertisement

Safety barrier repair works using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

A4146 Linslade Western Bypass/Willowbridge, Great Brickhill (Tuesday 17 January to Thursday 19 January)

Advertisement