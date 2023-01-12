HS2 announces road closures and route diversions for upcoming tree felling works in Aylesbury

HS2 has announced it will be implementing road closures and traffic will have to use diverted routes while tree felling and vegetation clearing is carried out in Aylesbury.

From 23 January until 19 February on weekdays roadworks will mean partial closures on A418 Oxford Road in Aylesbury.

Further traffic maintenance apparatus will be set up on the route in and out of Aylesbury, HS2 has confirmed.

Oxford Road will be partially closed later this month

The work is linked to HS2’s efforts to permanently realign the A418 which the rail project says is due to be completed in October.

HS2 is altering the road to enable traffic to pass over the under construction rail line.

A bridge will be created in attempt to keep traffic flow moving, while a 'cutting’ will be implemented to allow traffic to pass through the busy A road.

Temporary traffic lights are among the measures that will be used to slow vehicles later this month.

During the vegetation clear up HS2 is creating trial holes to study the environment’s composition.

The work due to start this month will be carried out after and before rush hour periods, between 9:30am and 3pm.

On Sundays the A418 will be closed completely from 8am to 6pm on four consecutive weeks, workers will be targeting large canopy trees during this period.

HS2 says pedestrian routes will remain open throughout the works and nothing is planned on Saturdays.

When the road is closed traffic will be redirected towards the A418 Aylesbury Road, the A419 in Thame and Kingsey Road, Thame Road, Longwick Road, and the A4010 Risborough Road, Station Road, Wendover Road, and Waltham Street.

Pedestrians are advised to use a temporary diversion route.

HS2’s current diversion plan covers Aylesbury, Thame and Princess Risborough.

In nearby Finmere, the A421 will also be closed while workers begin to set the underground foundations for a bridge.

Temporary concrete barriers will be set up along the A road for safety during the project.

