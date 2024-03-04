Resident blames East West Rail for Bucks flood that trapped driver under bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flooding under a Buckinghamshire bridge which submerged a car was linked to work to build a railway line, a resident has claimed.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Marsh Gibbon after a BMW became trapped in floodwater last month.

Pictures show fire and rescue workers attending the vehicle on Station Road on the outskirts of the village.

A vehicle was trapped under the bridge by Marsh Gibbon, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

A local resident has now linked the flooding to drainage used for the new East West Rail line from Oxford and Cambridge, which is being built through Buckinghamshire.

The resident reported their concerns to the East West Rail Alliance, the consortium constructing the section of the new line near Marsh Gibbon.

They said: “We wake up to see another driver stranded under the bridge. This flooding is going to re-occur until someone does something to fix the problem.

Flooding in Bucks, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

“This required attendance of multiple emergency services to rescue the vehicle occupant.

“The water is coming from the EWR drainage spilling out onto the road which has drains under the bridge, but these cannot cope.”

The villager demanded an ‘urgent meeting’ with representatives of the East West Rail Alliance in an email seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Works for the project linking Cambridge, Oxford, Milton Keynes, and several UK towns has involved a lot of improvement works in Aylesbury Vale. Current plans include linking Winslow and the nearby Bicester village to the other major UK cities once work is completed.