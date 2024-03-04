Cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Aylesbury
A cyclist was rushed to hospital with what the police have described as ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in Aylesbury.
Around 11.45am on Friday (1 March) a white Toyota Aygo and cyclist were involved in a collision on the Oxford Road roundabout at the junction with Bicester Road.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the cyclist was a man in his 50s, who has suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, and remains in hospital receiving treatment.
Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Department, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this collision.
“We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has dashcam footage to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information should provide it through our online pages or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240097532”