Cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Aylesbury

A cyclist was rushed to hospital with what the police have described as ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in Aylesbury.

Around 11.45am on Friday (1 March) a white Toyota Aygo and cyclist were involved in a collision on the Oxford Road roundabout at the junction with Bicester Road.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the cyclist was a man in his 50s, who has suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Department, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this collision.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has dashcam footage to please get in touch.