Overnight crash causes significant damage to Aylesbury crossing
Temporary traffic measures will be implemented before repair work is arranged.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:44 pm
An overnight traffic collision has damaged the crossing system on an Aylesbury road, Bucks Council confirms.
The crash, reported last night (August 3), caused significant damage to the control panel used on the crossing on Upper Hundreds Way.
The council says it will use a temporary crossing until repair work can be carried out on the road.
A timetable for when these repairs will take place hasn't been confirmed at this time.