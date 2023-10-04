New Aylesbury cycle route among winners at Buckinghamshire Design Awards

It was among the winners at a showcase for newly constructed developments throughout the county

An Aylesbury cycle route and a footpath were among the winners at a Bucks Council event celebrating newly built projects throughout the county.

The recently completed Platinum Way, which links Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Fairford Leys with the town centre, was upgraded last year.

Funding of £1.2 million allowed the council to widen footpath sections and add additional crossings along the cycleway.

Platinum Way in Aylesbury

It was the winner in the transport and travel section of the Buckinghamshire Design Awards. St Peter’s Greenway was the runner-up, it is a footpath, roughly a mile in length, which links Berryfields and Buckingham Park.

In total six winners were announced at the council-run event, five were selected by a judging panel, while a People’s Choice Award was voted on by the public.

The People’s Choice gong went to Brunel Engine Shed, the recently-restored building opposite High Wycombe Railway Station, which is now ran by Buckinghamshire New University.

Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham

In total 34, development projects were reviewed for the event, an emphasis was placed on rewarding projects which demonstrated a significant contribution to the local environment, the council says.

The new Haddenham Airfield Pavilion and playing field was a runner-up in the climate change and nature category. Its building hosts functions and conferences, whilst the newly-opened fields are used by local sports teams. Ultimately, the Village Nursery in Bellingdon, won the top award.

One of Buckingham’s newest care homes, Clarendon House, was a runner-up in the new communities section. The facility which can home 400 residents, was beaten by Chilterns Lifestyle Center in Amersham, an all-round activity centre and fitness hub, offering a variety of sporting options.

Winner of the public spaces award was the Taplow Riverside development with the St. Peter's Memorial Garden in Chalfont St. Peter, named as the runner-up.

Brunel Engine Shed, High Wycombe

The Conservatory Café in Cliveden was runner up in the historic places category, with an honourable mention being given to Badminton House in Amersham, and the award went to Brunel Engine Shed.

The Village Nursery in Bellingdon won the unique building category, with Chelwood House named as the runner-up, and West House in Stowe School getting an honourable mention.

Councillor Peter Strachan, who announced the winners at an event in Aylesbury on Monday (2 October), said: “Big congratulations to all the winning schemes in this year's Design Awards. These awards showcase the best in architecture and design across Buckinghamshire. By celebrating first-rate design like this, the awards help set high standards for future development projects in the county.

