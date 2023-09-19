Marylebone barber who has been cutting the hair of Aylesbury commuters for 25 years reluctantly retires

“I’m 78 now and my family have told me that I have to!”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A barber who has cut hair at Marylebone Station, assisting Aylesbury commuters for over 25 years, has announced his retirement.

Demetris Georgiou, or Chris as he is commonly known, retired on Friday (15 September), from his shop at the London station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three generations of the Georgiou family have cut hair at railway stations, with his father working at London Bridge station.

Receiving his special golden scissors

Among Chris’ regular customers was the founder of Chiltern Railways, the late Adrian Shooter.

Chris was cutting hair at Paddington Station, where he was based for three years, before being ‘headhunted’ by the Chiltern Railways chief to work at London Marylebone instead, only a short time after the franchise began.

Opening on 16 February 1998, this year marks 25 years of trade at the connecting train station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, Chris has been joined by his son, John, meaning that three generations have provided barber shop services to rail customers over the decades.

Chris and his son John

Chris believes that he has completed 75,000 haircuts in his time at the station.

He said: “I find the people at Marylebone station to be very pleasant, kind and a pleasure to serve. It really didn’t take much persuading from Adrian Shooter when he asked me if I would like to work at the station.

“I didn’t really want to retire, but I’m 78 now and my family have told me that I have to!

Andy Camp, Commercial & Customer Strategy Director at Chiltern Railways stops by for a final cut

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My plans are to spend time with my wife and my oldest son, who has cerebral palsy. We will go on holiday at some point, but nothing planned yet!”

To bid farewell to Chris and John, commercial and customer strategy director Andy Camp visited the shop for one final trim, also presenting Chris with a framed pair of golden scissors that have been used at many Chiltern events since 1998, including when former Prime Minister David Cameron cut the ribbon at the opening of Oxford Parkway station in 2015.