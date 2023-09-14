Bucks Council has accused the company of failing to meet its permit requirements

Bucks-based politicians have slammed Thames Water for the number of roadworks littered throughout Aylesbury.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler demanded an urgent meeting with the water company on Monday (11 September).

Thames Water has not confirmed to The Bucks Herald whether the politician’s request was accepted.

Mr Butler said on X, he wanted to know why businesses and residents in Aylesbury were having to deal with so much disruption.

And yesterday evening (13 September), Bucks Council accused the provider of breaching permit requirements, by failing to clear traffic control items outside of its authorised working hours.

Popular radio presenter Andy Collins told his followers on X they should avoid Aylesbury at all costs due to the gridlocked traffic, after his BBC Three Counties show yesterday morning.

Currently traffic information site One Network shows well over a dozen different obstructions on Aylesbury roads that could cause delays.

Rob Butler speaking in Westminster Hall, photo from Parliament TV

Whilst Thames Water is responsible for five maintenance jobs in the Bucks town, other emergency repairs authorised by the council has led to delays. Power companies have also been granted permission to conduct work in Aylesbury neighbourhoods.

Bucks Council authorised three road improvement projects in Aylesbury this week, which could lead to delays.

However the work carried out by Thames Water on the A418 near Stone has drawn the local authority’s ire.

A snapshot of some of the delays Aylesbury residents face via One Network

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “We know this is causing a lot of frustration and inconvenience for local residents and commuters due to the significant traffic delays, especially at the start and end of the day.”

The council believes Thames Water has breached its permit in this area by keeping temporary traffic lights up on the road outside of working hours.

Its permit states that work can only be completed on the route between 9:30am and 3:00pm.

Councillor Broadbent added: “Outside of these hours no traffic lights are allowed and must be removed. Thames Water and their traffic management company have failed to follow these requirements since the beginning of this week. This is totally unacceptable, has significant adverse effect on the wider network, and we know our residents have been understandably annoyed and angry when this has happened.”

Bucks Council say officials have been sent to the site to advise Thames Water representatives. Until work is complete on 22 September the council is sending an inspector to the site to observe Thames Water.

If Thames Water continues to breach its permit in the council’s eyes it faces potential fines, and ultimately the revoke of the permit.