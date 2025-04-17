Major Aylesbury roadworks project continues over Easter as council warns of amended train schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has confirmed that a major roadworks project is due to continue during the Easter period.

Latest projections, released by the council, show that the road closure on the A418 in Bierton will continue until 20 April.

Bucks Council plans to end the current phase of its construction installation for the South East Aylesbury Link Road today.

The authority is also encouraging those travelling in-and-out of the county via train to check the Chiltern Railways website, as the operator is running an amended schedule over the Bank Holiday.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the latest roadworks and travel list released by Bucks Council:

(The council’s roadworks list does not include emergency works authorised by utility companies and there is no weekend work unless specified)

South East Aylesbury Link Road

There are some significant works - excavation, drainage, kerbing, ducting and new carriageway construction works using 24/7 temporary traffic signals at Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville. These will be in place until 17 April.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

A418 Bierton road closure

Existing developer-funded works on the A418 at Bierton have also been scheduled over the school holidays to mitigate impact on road users, some delays are possible/expected in Aylesbury as a result. These traffic calming scheme works will take place using a 24/7 road closure until 20 April. The diversion route for this area is via Kingsbrook.

For more information and specific details visit the Bierton Traffic Calming website.

Train travel over the Easter holidays

Over the Easter holidays there are some changes to train times planned across the Chiltern network. Please visit the Chiltern Railways website for the full details and for journey planning advice - Changes to Train Times | Planned Changes | Chiltern Railways

Other road repairs/works

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Works

-College Road North, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 22nd to Thursday 24th April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 20:00 – 06:00

-London Road, Buckingham (Thursday 24th to Friday 25th April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 20:00 – 06:00

-A4094 Town Lane, Wooburn Green (Tuesday 22nd April to Friday 25th April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 20:00 – 05:00

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28th October 2024 to Wednesday 30th April 2025)

Public Realm Improvement works including footway widening, carriageway improvements including kerb realignment and drainage improvement works as part of the scheme. All delivered using a series of 24 hour road and footway closures, including night time and weekend working through to completion. The works will be carried out in phases. Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure.

Surface Dressing Prep Works

-Dorney Hill North / Collinswood Road, Farnham Common (Friday 25th April to Tuesday 29th April)

Surface Dressing resurfacing prep works using a road closure in operation between 19:00 to 07:00

-Perry Lane, Bledlow (Tuesday 22nd April to Thursday 24th April)

Surface Dressing resurfacing prep works using a road closure in operation between 19:30 to 07:00

Drainage Improvement Schemes

-Main Street, Gawcott (Monday 17th March to Friday 25th April)

Culvert diversion works using 2-way lights along Main Street (08:00 to 16:00) and a 24/7 closure of New Inn Lane for the duration of the works.

-Church Road, Tylers Green (Monday 14th March to Friday 2nd May)

Drainage improvement works using 2-way lights along Church Road (07:00 to 19:00 until the 21st April and then 9:30 - 3:30 for the remainder of the scheme).

Coring Investigations

-Penn Road, Beaconsfield (Tuesday 22nd to Thursday 24th April)

Carriageway coring investigation works using two-way signals in operation between 09:30 – 15:30

-Bells Hill, Stoke Poges (Wednesday 23rd to Friday 25th April)

Carriageway coring investigation works using give and take signals in operation between 09:30 – 15:30

-Thorney Mill Road, Iver (Thursday 24th to Monday 28th April, excl. weekend)

Carriageway coring investigation works using two-way signals in operation between 08:00 – 17:00

-Plantation Road, Amersham (Friday 25th to Tuesday 29th April, excl. weekend)

Carriageway coring investigation works using two-way signals in operation between 08:00 – 17:00

Street lighting

-Countywide Structural Replacements – (up to Friday 30th May)

Replacement of street lighting columns across the county.

HS2 Works

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (until Monday 18 August)

Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.