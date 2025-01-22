Long-term road closure authorised in Aylesbury as major works restarts by town centre
On Saturday (18 January), SGN restarted major gas works by New Street linked to project started in the area prior to Christmas.
Access to New Street has been closed off to traffic coming from the triple roundabout by Buckingham Street and will remain shut until 21 February.
With further lane closures and traffic calming measures in place along the busy road.
Road management website, One Network, is warning motorists that delays are likely in Central Aylesbury.
Councillor Steven Broadbent told The Bucks Herald in 2024: "SGN is also working with UKPN who are undertaking works at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital and Openreach carrying out a pole replacement, in order to minimise disruption to residents and the travelling public. Phase 2 of the works will start in January, including a road closure of New Street, but access will be maintained for residents, businesses, the Mosque, and emergency services. Further details will be provided once the programme has been confirmed with SGN. We would ask anyone travelling in Aylesbury over this period to check before they travel by visiting our website.”
Advice from the gas company is that motorists should allow extra time to complete journeys within the vicinity of the works.
A previous project in October and November last year improving the gas mains pipe from the junction of New Street and Buckingham Road to outside the BT Offices on New Street led to traffic building up on other main roads in Aylesbury.
Redline Buses has confirmed its buses which pass through New Street will continue to use the route and serve passengers in Watermead and Buckingham Park. However, the transport company has warned customers to expect delays.