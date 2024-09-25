Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HS2 Ltd has finished work on a 80-metre bridge built between Aylesbury and Waddesdon.

Yesterday (24 September), a spokesperson for the controversial rail group confirmed completion of a new bridge over the A41 near Waddesdon.

A key road linking Aylesbury and Bicester was reopened after construction work finished on the site.

The bridge has been built over a cutting that will be used by trains travelling between London and the West Midlands.

The new overbridge near Aylesbury

HS2 plans to build over 500 bridges during its project and also recently completed a viaduct now considered to be the biggest in the country.

New roundabouts have also opened in the area, as part of the project which lasted for two years. They are located either side of the bridge allowing traffic from Blackgrove Road and Waddesdon Hill to join the A41 more easily. A footpath has also been extended longside the existing road south of Waddesdon.

HS2 Ltd’s project manager, Vlad Kolev said: “It hasn’t been an easy job and I’d like to also thank the local community for their patience during the road closures.”

HS2 revealed that the bridge was built using a ‘top-down’ method, with the deck built at ground level resting on piles driven deep into the ground,before the earth was excavated to form the cutting.

It has also been confirmed that 21 precast concrete beams were used to form the three spans of the bridge with the deck and wingwalls cast in situ. The total length of the road realignment is 2.6km from end to end, including seven sets of utility diversions.

Two road closures were needed to complete the two-year project.