HS2 announces Aylesbury road closures to construct temporary roundabout on A41

HS2 will introduce a temporary roundabout on the A41 between Aylesbury and Waddesdon ahead of its main construction work.

The purpose of the roundabout is to improve road safety, facilitate the future realignment of the A41 and enable access to our site compound, HS2 says.

The roundabout will be situated on Fleet Marston one mile further along on the A41 from Waddesdon Hill, four miles outside Central Aylesbury.

where the roundabout will be

To implement the roundabout HS2 is organising road closures, diversions, lane closures and using temporary traffic lights.

The lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be used at off peak hours between 9am and 3pm.

Work to ready the temporary roundabout is expected to take a month, HS2's current projections have the construction work lasting from August 16 to September 10.

Further information on how HS2 will be diverting traffic between Waddesdon and Aylesbury is available on the HS2 website here.