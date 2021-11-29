Freight trains halted at historic Aylesbury Vale station with 153 years' worth of history

Freight trains will no longer pass through Quainton Road station which used to connect Aylesbury and had been in commission for 153 years.

Last month on October 2, the Quainton Road station became the final stop on the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre line.

Network Rail took the line North of Quainton Road out of use before handing it over to HS2, before removing the track completely.

Quainton Road Station in 1984

HS2 plans involve using the line for roughly five miles up to just north of Calvert.

The line was first opened back in September 23 1868, it linked Aylesbury and High Wycombe.

It linked Wycombe and Aylesbury trains at the Verney Junction which already connected the Oxford-Bletchley line.

Passenger services stopped way back in 1966, meaning a single line between Aylesbury and Calvert.

This year that track has been used by HS2 recovery vehicles, an estimated 50,000 tonnes of stone has been brought to the Calvert virtual quarry.

These vehicles used the Second World War lines at Claydon and the Claydon loop.

The remaining part of the route has been renamed the Aylesbury Up and Down after the track lifting.

Train journalist, Phil Marsh, advises that if the East West Rail is sanctioned in Aylesbury and Quainton Road it could affect the grade II listed status of the platforms.