New contractor appointed as work continues on South-East Aylesbury Link Road
Buckinghamshire Council has announced the appointment of Galliford Try as constructors for the remaining works of the phase, on a section between Wendover Road and Lower Road, including the bridge over the railway.
The two sections of the link road will form 1.1 miles of new dual carriageway, including three new roundabout junctions and a new bridge across the railway line to London.
The link between Wendover Road and Lower Road is expected to be opened during the latter part of 2026, with the section between the new Stoke Mandeville Relief Road and Lower Road due to open during the next 12 months.
The South-East Aylesbury Link Road is set to form part of the new Orbital Link Road around Aylesbury which Buckinghamshire Council hopes will ease congestion through the town centre, while also delivering new walking and cycling routes.
Council leader Martin Tett said: “This is an incredibly complex project which has involved bringing many different elements together and overcoming some hurdles along the way.
“It is brilliant news we now have a contractor in place to complete the rest of the work on the main section of this new road which will go a huge way to easing the traffic problems regularly experienced in Aylesbury.
“It really is a critical piece of infrastructure that will bring huge benefits to residents and businesses – reducing congestion, improving the environment and facilitating housing and job growth in and around Aylesbury.”