East West Rail workers accused of dumping more rubbish in Bucks village

A chicken caesar salad and risk assessment documents have been dumped by workers building a new railway line through Buckinghamshire, it is alleged.

The East West Rail Alliance said it was investigating litter thrown away in Marsh Gibbon, which also included a protein shake bottle, a Red Bull can and a vape.

The items were believed to have been discovered last week at the side of Station Road on the outskirts of the village.

A local resident told East West Rail Alliance: “Your workers were here again yesterday and yet again left their rubbish behind.

“As a bit of a giveaway this includes their risk assessment method statement documents.”

In an email seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Alliance said: “Thank you for raising the below and your concerns regarding litter in the area.

“We are currently looking into the issues mentioned and will provide you with an update as soon as possible.”

Ear plugs and other litter were previously found nearby the site of the latest rubbish, with claims that this had also been discarded by rail workers.

Workers were previously criticised for leaving debris behind near to Marsh Gibbon two weeks ago. Waste uncovered near to the project included ear plugs and bottles.

The East West Rail Alliance is the consortium that is currently building the Bicester-to-Bletchley section of the new East West Rail line, which will run between Oxford and Cambridge.