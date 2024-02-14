East West Rail workers slammed for allegedly littering during construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Buckinghamshire resident has slammed the litter left ‘during the construction’ of the new East West Rail line from Cambridge to Oxford.

The man, based in Marsh Gibbon, claimed that construction workers had discarded litter while building the new railway through Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “There is a considerable amount of debris that has been left behind including discarded ear plugs.

Proof of the rubbish sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

“It is possible some is from passing traffic but [I] suspect the majority of this is from your workers, as we have only seen your workers using this location.”

Pictures taken by the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, show earplugs discarded on a road.

The litter, which also includes bottles and other items thrown into nearby bushes, was still there on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

East West Rail Alliance is building the section of East West Rail between Bicester and Bletchley on behalf of East West Railway Company.

More proof of the rubbish, photo from Charlie Smith Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Alliance told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it was tackling litter in the areas it worked in.

A spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns raised regarding littering, regular litter collections are being carried out and we will reiterate this issue during on site briefings.”

Last week, the resident also raised concerns about flooding in his area, which he said was ‘caused by EWR drainage’, although EWR was not working in the area at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He claimed that drainage EWR had installed overspilled onto Station Road under the train bridge, which caused flooding and damage to the tarmac.

He said: “We now have a deep pothole which if a cyclist or motorcyclist hits will be extremely dangerous and likely to lead to broken bones etc.”

The Alliance said a ditch had been flooded by excess run-off from a field and it appeared that the highways drainage on Station Road, Marsh Gibbon was blocked.

It added: “We’ve already notified the local highways authority regarding the drainage issues and pothole; we’ll keep the community informed of any updates.”