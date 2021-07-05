Does your Buckinghamshire bus pass need renewing?

Holders of Older Person and Disabled Person bus passes in Buckinghamshire are being urged to check the expiry date on their pass to see if it needs to be renewed.

More than 70,000 residents across Bucks hold one of these bus passes which allow free travel on the public bus network.

Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for transport, Steve Broadbent, said: “We know that many of our older and vulnerable residents have been carefully shielding and minimising their contact outdoors over the past year.

"However, now that restrictions are easing and we have the reassurance provided by the Covid-19 vaccines, people are starting to get back to their former lives and activities.

"Most buses are running near normal timetables whilst adhering to the social distancing guidelines that are still in place.

“We just want to remind residents that, before they set off on a journey by bus, they should quickly check the expiry date on the front of their pass to make sure it hasn’t expired since the last time they used it.”

Renewing your bus pass is quick and easy.

To renew an Older Person bus pass* go online to www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/public-transport or use the automated telephone service on 01296 873011.

To renew a Disabled Person bus pass, contact the Bus Pass Team on 01296 674747 or email [email protected]

If your bus pass expired more than 180 days ago, or you have moved, contact the Bus Pass Team on 01296 674747 or email [email protected]