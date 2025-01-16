Council warns motorists of emergency works near Aylesbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council is warning motorists of emergency roadworks taking place near to Aylesbury town centre.

Today (16 January), Thames Water is carrying out emergency works on the gyratory in Aylesbury.

Bucks Council has confirmed the company is fixing a water leak which requires a lane closure. The authority is urging drivers to avoid the area if they can. And residents on Facebook are worried the delays could cause ‘chaos’ for drivers heading in and out of town.

A council spokesperson said on social media: “There is a lane closure currently in place near the Aristocrat pub (opposite the bus lay-by) however Thames Water need to move into the central lane at this point to locate and fix the leak.

Thames Water is in charge of the project (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“This will result in the closure of two out of three lanes, only allowing vehicle access straight ahead on the A413 Wendover Road towards the Broad Leys/Esso garage. Vehicles will not be able to turn right towards Stoke Road/ Mandeville Road.

Vehicles travelling from Aylesbury to Stoke Mandeville, will be diverted via A413 Wendover Road from 7pm this evening and into tomorrow.

“Until such time as Thames Water have located the leak, we are unable to advise when the lane closures will be lifted.

“The Council has rescheduled planned works on Lower Road, to alleviate pressure on the network and our technicians will be closely monitoring the situation with Thames Water.”

One Network's diagram of the emergency roadworks

Bucks Council is advising motorists to check its website for the latest information on potential roadworks.

According to the transport update website, One Network, delays are likely while the emergency works is ongoing.