Chiltern Railways warns Aylesbury commuters of reduced timetables and one-day closure due to industrial action
Chiltern Railways is warning customers in Aylesbury and beyond of a change to its services due to strike action.
Next week, passengers are reminded to check train times before leaving their homes as industrial action, means the rail provider is running a reduced service.
On Wednesday (8 May), no Chiltern Railways trains are running and all services are cancelled. Two days prior on Monday, passengers are being told to only travel if absolutely necessary, as strike action planned by the ASLEF union means that trains will be busier and Chiltern Railways is running a reduced schedule. Chiltern Railways says these issues are compounded by the closure of the line between Birmingham New Street and London Euston.
An overtime ban agreed by the drivers’ union means that on Thursday through to Sunday, alterations to the usual schedule are likely. Chiltern Railways has confirmed services will finish slightly earlier than usual on these dates.
On Saturday no Chiltern Railways trains are stopping at Wembley Stadium whilst the National League Final is ongoing. Solihull Moors fans should be aware that a significantly reduced timetable is operating, and trains are expected to be very busy, a spokesperson for the rail operator said.
If customers opt to travel, they may not be able to board their preferred train, as queuing systems will be in place at Birmingham Moor Street and Solihull before the match, they added.
Normal service is expected to return on 13 May, customers are advised to check the company website for updates.