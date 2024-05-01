Man in 50s dies after lorry collided with central reservation at Aylesbury junction of M40
A man in his 50s has sadly died following a collision on the M40 between the Aylesbury/Thame and Oxford Services junctions yesterday (April 30).Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision, which happened at around 12.41pm on Tuesday (30/4).
Police say a Volvo lorry collided with the central reservation and bridge support on the M40 between Junction 8A for Aylesbury and Thame and the Oxford Services.
Sadly the driver, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
PC Steve Lane of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of the man who died following the collision.
“We are carrying out an investigation into the collision, and asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.
“If you have information then please provide through our online reporting pages, quoting reference 43240198522 or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.”