Bucks roadworks update: Lane closures continue on popular Aylesbury junction
Three pathways in Aylesbury will also be shut next week
Bucks Council has announced it's full slate of planned roadworks in the county next week, including ongoing work on a popular Aylesbury junction.
Its major improvement works will continue at the A41 on Bicester Road between Rabans Lane and Paradise Orchard.
Traffic in Aylesbury using Jackson Road and Dickens Way will also be affected by the latest construction planned on the road.
Work which began on the A41 back in September is scheduled to finish in June 2022.
Next week, lane closures are planned in each approach to the Jackson Road/Dickens Way roundabout which are in operation 24 hours a day.
This is to help with installation of new kerbs, drainage inal utility works, backfill, surfacing of a new lane, and construction of a new footway.
Three Aylesbury footpaths will also be closed next week for scheduled treatment work.
Paths on Freemantle Road, Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close and Hulbert End will be closed at various points next week.
Here is the full list of planned works in Bucks next week, as always this is subject to change at short notice:
Conventional Surfacing Programme
-New Street, Waddesdon Monday November 22 to Tuesday December 7
Footway improvement works (to be completed before the surfacing works) using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
-Westfields, Buckingham Tuesday November 30 to Friday December 10
Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.
-Acres End, Amersham - Stanley Hill Avenue to First Avenue Wednesday December 1 to Tuesday December 7
Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.
-Bicester Road, Ludgershall – Junction with the A41 to Green Road Tuesday December 2 to Thursday December 16
Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.
Plane and Patch Programme
-White Hart Meadow, Beaconsfield Monday December 6
Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.
-Wyndham Crescent, Burnham Tuesday December 7 to Wednesday December 8
Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.
-Kiln Lane, Ley Hill Thursday December 9
Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.
-Owlswick Road, Owlswick Friday December 10
Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.
Footway Improvement Works - Preparation works
-Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross - Mill Lane to Packhorse Road Thursday November 25 to Monday December 6
Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
-Seeleys Road, Beaconsfield – Penn Road to Woodlands Drive Monday December 6 to Saturday December 11
Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
Footway Improvement Works – Headline treatment works
-Freemantle Road, Aylesbury Monday November 15 to Tuesday December 14
Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
-Ambleside, Aylesbury – Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close Monday November 15 to Thursday December 23
Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
-Grove Road, Amersham – Quill Hall Lane to Roundwood Road Wednesday December 1 to Wednesday December 8
Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
-Hulbert End, Aylesbury Monday December 6 to Thursday December 9
Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
-Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross - Mill Lane to Packhorse Road Thursday December 2 to Thursday December 9
Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
Junction Improvement Works:
-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury Monday September 20 to June 2022
Works will continue near to the Bicester Road junction with Sir Henry Lee Crescent/Paradise Orchard, on the North-West bound traffic lane 1. Works will involve excavation of the adjacent verge for the widening of the carriageway to create a new lane. Week commencing December 6, our works will include final installation of new kerbs, drainage, final utility works, backfill, surfacing of new lane, and construction of new footway. There will be lane closures on each approach to the Jackson Road/Dickens Way roundabout which are in operation 24 hours a day and two-way traffic flow will be maintained whilst the lane closures are in place, in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm. There will also be a contraflow system (24hrs a day) on Bicester Road between Stone Bridge and the junction with Paradise Orchard/Sir Henry Lee Crescent from 01/11/21 to allow for construction of left turn lane.