Bucks roadworks update: Lane closures continue on popular Aylesbury junction

Bucks Council has announced it's full slate of planned roadworks in the county next week, including ongoing work on a popular Aylesbury junction.

Its major improvement works will continue at the A41 on Bicester Road between Rabans Lane and Paradise Orchard.

Traffic in Aylesbury using Jackson Road and Dickens Way will also be affected by the latest construction planned on the road.

The full list of roadworks planned in Bucks

Work which began on the A41 back in September is scheduled to finish in June 2022.

Next week, lane closures are planned in each approach to the Jackson Road/Dickens Way roundabout which are in operation 24 hours a day.

This is to help with installation of new kerbs, drainage inal utility works, backfill, surfacing of a new lane, and construction of a new footway.

Three Aylesbury footpaths will also be closed next week for scheduled treatment work.

Paths on Freemantle Road, Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close and Hulbert End will be closed at various points next week.

Here is the full list of planned works in Bucks next week, as always this is subject to change at short notice:

Conventional Surfacing Programme

-New Street, Waddesdon Monday November 22 to Tuesday December 7

Footway improvement works (to be completed before the surfacing works) using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Westfields, Buckingham Tuesday November 30 to Friday December 10

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Acres End, Amersham - Stanley Hill Avenue to First Avenue Wednesday December 1 to Tuesday December 7

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Bicester Road, Ludgershall – Junction with the A41 to Green Road Tuesday December 2 to Thursday December 16

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Plane and Patch Programme

-White Hart Meadow, Beaconsfield Monday December 6

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Wyndham Crescent, Burnham Tuesday December 7 to Wednesday December 8

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Kiln Lane, Ley Hill Thursday December 9

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Owlswick Road, Owlswick Friday December 10

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works - Preparation works

-Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross - Mill Lane to Packhorse Road Thursday November 25 to Monday December 6

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Seeleys Road, Beaconsfield – Penn Road to Woodlands Drive Monday December 6 to Saturday December 11

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works – Headline treatment works

-Freemantle Road, Aylesbury Monday November 15 to Tuesday December 14

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Ambleside, Aylesbury – Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close Monday November 15 to Thursday December 23

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Grove Road, Amersham – Quill Hall Lane to Roundwood Road Wednesday December 1 to Wednesday December 8

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Hulbert End, Aylesbury Monday December 6 to Thursday December 9

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

-Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross - Mill Lane to Packhorse Road Thursday December 2 to Thursday December 9

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury Monday September 20 to June 2022