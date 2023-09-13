News you can trust since 1832
London Luton Airport to host discussion in Ivinghoe over issues of aircraft noise and airspace

Residents are invited to discuss concerns over aircraft noise and airspace in relation to day-to-day operations
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Residents are invited to discuss issues around aircraft noise and airspace at Luton Airport during an event in Ivinghoe.

The discussion, hosted by London Luton Airport’s Flight Operations team, will take place at Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, on Thursday September 21, 4pm to 7pm.

Residents from surrounding areas and their representatives are welcome to attend and discuss concerns over aircraft noise and airspace in relation to day-to-day operations.

The event will allow residents from surrounding areas to discuss issues regarding the impact of recent route changes. Image submitted.The event will allow residents from surrounding areas to discuss issues regarding the impact of recent route changes. Image submitted.
An appointment must be booked online for those who wish to join the discussion.

Organisers stress the discussion is unrelated to the recent consultation held by the airport owners, Luton Rising on airport expansion plans.

