Bucks Council proposes new scheme to limit lorry traffic around Aylesbury Vale villages
Bucks Council has announced plans to launch a no lorry zone in Aylesbury Vale to cut HGV journeys through the area.
Bucks Council is proposing a 'freight zone' scheme to reduce HGV traffic in the Ashendon, Brill, and Chearsley areas. The proposed boundaries for the 'freight zone' are north of the A418, south of the A41, east of the B4011 and west of Rabans Lane, Aylesbury.
A consultation period has started and residents have until 17 February, to comment on the initiative. People can comment on the scheme online or pick up a physical form from libraries or parish council buildings. In particular, the council wants to hear from people who live , work or run a business in the affected areas.
Called the Waddesdon Freight Zone, two drop-in events are being run by the council discussing the project at Ashendon Village Hall on:
-Wednesday 17 January, 1pm until 8pm
-Saturday 27 January, 10am to 5pm
Councillor Steven Broadbent said: "We're committed to making Buckinghamshire a more sustainable and pleasant place to live, work and visit, which is why we’ve created this freight zone proposal.
“Our aim is to significantly reduce traffic on local roads by preventing HGVs from passing through to ensure they take more appropriate routes. There would be an exception for vehicles travelling to destinations within the zone. This means deliveries and collections for local homes and businesses would be unaffected. Access would also be retained for buses, farm traffic and public service vehicles.
“If implemented, the Waddesdon Freight Zone will help to reduce the impact of HGVs on the community, and address concerns about road safety and air quality in the area.
“Please come along to one of our drop-in events and have your say about the proposals at Your Voice Bucks.”
Bucks Council says the scheme is being proposed in response to people living in villages surrounding Aylesbury saying their lives are negatively impacted by passing through their communities. Residents have raised concerns with the council regarding the damage these vehicles can do to nearby landscapes and these area’s air quality.