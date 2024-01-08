Full list of roadworks authorised by council includes ongoing Aylesbury projects

The roads to avoid this week and when to steer clear of them

Bucks Council has released the full list of roadworks projects it has authorised throughout the county this week.

Included in the latest road improvement project list, that has been released for Buckinghamshire, are two long term Aylesbury schemes.

Bucks Council’s list of roadworks does not include work by utility companies or emergency closures. The list is subject to change at short notice and some schemes are weather-dependent.

Here is the full list released by the council for the week starting (8 January):

Conventional Surfacing works

-Manor Way, Chesham (Monday 8 January to Tuesday 9 January)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 7:30am and 5pm.

-Hithercroft Road, Downley (Monday 8 January to Tuesday 16 January)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Hollybush Lane, Denham (Wednesday 10 January to Monday 15 January)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 5pm.

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-North Road / Windmill Lane, Widmer (Monday 8 January to Saturday 10 February)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals in place between 9am and 3pm.

-Straight Bit, Flackwell Heath (Monday 8 January to Saturday 9 March)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals in place 8am and 5pm.

Drainage Works

-Brudenell Drive, Marsh Lane and Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville (Monday 27 November 2023 to Friday 12 January 2024)

Drainage works using both a lane management and give and take traffic management. In operation between 8am and 5pm on Brudenell Drive, 7am and 7pm on Marsh Lane and 9:30am and 3:30pm on Lower Road.

-Wood Lane Close, Iver (Monday 8 January 2024 to Monday 15 January 2024)

Drainage works using a road closure in place Monday to Friday, in operation between 9am and 5pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Bourg Walk Bridge – upgrade of lighting to LED lanterns along the Bourg Walk using partial closure (cyclist please dismount)

Road Safety Works

-Westbury Puffin Crossing – Phase 3 (Monday 8 January to Tuesday 9 January)

Road safety works including resurfacing and lining. A road closure will be in place from 8pm and 6am. The works are located along A422 Brackley Road, from 50m west of Playing Fields Road to 50m East of Main Street.

-Water Stratford Rd, Water Stratford – Traffic Calming – (Monday 8 January to Tuesday 9 January)

Work to apply non-skid high friction surfacing on both chicanes and 30 mph roundel just before chicane, using two-way traffic lights in place between 8pm and 6am.

Footpath Diversions

-Oxford Road, High Wycombe (Monday 8 to Sunday 14 January)