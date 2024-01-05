A breaking down the two phases of the SEALR scheme

Bucks Council has announced plans to start the next phase of a major link road project in Aylesbury.

Work on phase two of the South East Aylesbury Link Road (SEALR) scheme is set to begin in March 2024.

SEALR will see the construction of 1.1 miles of dual carriageway including three new roundabout junctions designed to ease congestion in Aylesbury and provide an easier route for traffic to flow without going through the town centre. It will join he A413 Wendover Road with the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road, which is being constructed by HS2.

This is a two phase scheme with work on the first half of the project starting in late 2023. Phase 2 will connect the B4443 Lower Road to a new roundabout junction with both the Stoke Mandeville Relief Road and future South West Aylesbury Link Road.

Bucks Council Leader, Councillor Martin Tett said: “To grow and thrive, Buckinghamshire needs the right infrastructure in place, so it’s great news that we’ve been able to approve the delivery of Phase 2 of the South East Aylesbury Link Road.

“The scheme is a crucial project that will unlock housing delivery in Aylesbury by accommodating for increased traffic in the future.”

Bucks Council is advising residents to visit its website for more updates on the project, where people can sign up for e-bulletins relating to the scheme.