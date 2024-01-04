Buckinghamshire road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Every closure authorised by National Highways

Buckinghamshire's motorists will have 33 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M4, from 8pm December 8 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 5, slip road and lane closures for inspection work.

• M4, from 8pm August 7 2023 to 6am January 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 10 to 8/9, Lane closure for M4 Smart Motorways.

• M4, from 8pm July 29 2023 to 6am January 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 7 to junction 8/9, Lane closures for M4 Smart Motorways.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 29 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A40, from 10pm January 2 to 5am January 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 westbound, junction Swakeleys to junction Denham, carriageway and slip road closure for CAT1 barrier Repair, diversion via Local Authorities roads.

• M25, from 10.15pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to M25 clockwise, junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10.15pm January 3 to 6am January 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to M40 northbound, junction 1a, link road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M25, from 10.15pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 16 to M40 northbound, junction 1a, Lane closure on link road for maintenance works.

• M4, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 7, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm January 5 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 clockwise, junction 1 Denham, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for drainage works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to jct 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A40, from 10pm January 9 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 anti-clockwise, junction Denham roundabout, carriageway closed for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 10pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise to M40 northbound, link road, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A34, from 10.15pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via national highways network.

• M40, from 9pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 12 to 5am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1A, link road closures and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, Lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for Speed / Red X Enforcement Camera maintenance.