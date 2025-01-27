Bucks Council announces full list of planned roadworks including HS2 project closing key A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has released its full list of roadworks for the week starting 27 January.

Each week the authority announces the roads and streets it is working on as part of its commitment to improving travel locally.

This does not include projects overseen by utility companies, meaning the major ongoing works in New Street is not included. Delays are likely on the key road by Aylesbury town centre and traffic on diverted routes is expected to increase.

However, the council has included details of roadworks being carried out as part of the HS2 project.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

HS2 Ltd is closing the A413 to move its 4,500 tonne viaduct deck in place to complete its bridge across the road and the railway line near Wendover. This will take place between 31 January and 1 February, Hs2 Ltd says that Chiltern Railways trains between Aylesbury and Great Missenden will not be running on those dates.

Some work included is subject to change at short notice and emergency works are not included. Here is the council’s full list:

Plane & Patch Resurfacing works

-Hedgerley, Lane, Gerrards Cross (Monday 27 January to Friday 31 January)

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Footway Structural Repairs

-Amersham Road, Chalfont St peter (Monday 20 to Friday 14 February)

Footway structural repairs using multi-way lights in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Aylesbury Road, Princes Risborough (Monday 13 to Friday 31 January)

Footway structural repairs using multi-way lights in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm from 13 January to 24 January. Then 8pm to 6am from 27 January to 31 January.

-Beech Close, Buckingham (Monday 13 to Tuesday 21 February)

Footway structural repairs using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April)

Public realm improvement works including footway widening, carriageway improvements including kerb realignment and drainage improvement works as part of the scheme. All delivered using a series of 24-hour road and footway closures, including night time and weekend working through to completion. The works will be carried out in following phases. Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure. • Carriageway Phase B - Travelodge to Queens Square (Carriageway works ) Mon 10/03/25 Mon 17/03/25 o 24 hr Road Closure from 07:00 10/03/2025 to 23:59 17/03/2025 • Carriageway Phase C- Church Street to Queens Square (Carriageway works ) Mon 24/03/25 Mon 10/04/25 o 24 hr Road Closure from 07:00 24/03/2025 to 23:59 31/03/2025 • Footway Phase A - Eden Entrance to Church Street (footway paving works) Mon 06/01/25 to Sun 26/01/25 • Footway Phase B – White Hart Street to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 27/01/25 to Sat 15/02/25 • Footway Phase C – Queen Square to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 10/02/25 to Fri 28/02/25

-Market Square, Aylesbury (Monday 6 January to Friday 28 March)

This project is to undertake improvements to Market Square including power supply upgrades to enable the expansion of the market and facilitate events; flexibility of provision and configurations to suit multiple purposes, lighting enhancements to restore some of the heritage lanterns and illuminate historic monuments, statues, and benches; to make better the provision, to enhance a sense of place, increase safety and encourage increased night-time economy. These works will be carried out using a road closure and footway closure from Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm.

Drainage Works

-Rectory Hill, Amersham (Monday 6 January to Friday 14 February)

Drainage improvement works, using a 24/7 road closure.

-The Green Bovingdon (Blackwell Hall Lane), Chess Valley (27 January to 21 February)

Investigation works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Gosling Grove, Downley (30 January to 4 February)

Sinkhole investigations using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Carriageway Resurfacing Capital Maintenance Programme

-Lines Hill, Aston Abbotts (Wednesday 22 January to Friday 21 February)

Carriageway resurfacing works using 24 hour road closure.

Conventional Surfacing Capital Maintenance Programme

-Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common (Monday 27 January to Wednesday 29 January)

Coring Works

-Deans Close, Stoke Poges (Monday 27 January to Wednesday 29 January)

Coring investigation works using 'Give & Take' traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Oxford Avenue / Cambridge Avenue, Burnham (Monday 27 January to Wednesday 29 January)

Coring investigation works using 'Give & Take' traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Arncott Road, Boarstall (Monday 27 January to Wednesday 29 January)

Coring investigation works using a combination of multi-way temporary traffic light and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Oxford Road, Denham (Tuesday 28 January to Thursday 30 January)

Coring investigate works using a lane closure in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Panshill, Boarstall (Wednesday 29 January to Friday 31 January)

Coring investigation works using a combination of multi-way temporary traffic light and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Cublington Road / Wing Road, Wing / Cublington (Wednesday 29 January to Friday 31 January)

Coring investigation works using a combination of multi-way temporary traffic light and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Piggotts Orchard / Piggotts End, Amersham (Wednesday 29 January to Friday 31 January)

Coring investigation works using 'Give & Take' traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Hazlemere View, Hazlemere (Wednesday 29 January to Friday 31 January)

Coring investigation works using 'Give & Take' traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

Streetlighting

-Countywide Structural Replacements – (Monday 9 December to Friday 28 February)

Replacement of columns across the county.

-Countywide Electrical Repairs – (Monday 2 December to Saturday 31 May)

Electrical remedial works across the county.

-Countywide Stump Replacements – (Monday 20 to Friday 31 January)

Removal of old stumps and installation of new lighting columns.

HS2 Works

-Small Dead Viaduct installation - (Friday 31 January to Saturday 01 February)

Deck slide of viaduct using a 24-hour road closure of:

-A413 Wendover bypass (southbound)

-A413 Missenden bypass

-Dunsmore Lane

-London Road (into Wendover)