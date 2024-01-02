Aylesbury Vale railway bridge reopened to the public after strengthening work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A railway bridge in Aylesbury Vale has been reopened to the public following strengthening work, Network Rail confirmed today (2 January).

Station Road in Quainton is accessible to motorists again following repairs to a railway bridge authorised by the rail provider.

This morning traffic passed over the bridge after work was completed which involved filling the structure’s three arches with foamed concrete. This strengthening – which was part funded by HS2 - will remove the weight limit that was on the bridge, allowing it to stay open for all road users during planned HS2 road closures in the wider area which start in 2024.

As HS2 engineers prepare to rebuild a bridge on Fiddlers Field Road and make space for the new high-speed line, Network Rail has worked with its contractor Amey and in partnership with HS2 and Buckinghamshire Council to carry out the repairs.

Neil Gaskin, project director for Network Rail’s Central route, said: “We’re really pleased to safely reopen Station Road bridge to motorists in Buckinghamshire and I’d like to thank local people for their patience while the bridge was closed. This vital strengthening work will help to keep traffic moving while our partners at HS2 continue construction of the new high-speed railway between London and Birmingham.”

After HS2 works is completed, Network Rail is reinstating tracks between the station and Calvert, and a new bridge at Station Road will be constructed.

Councillor Iain Macpherson added: “It's been both a privilege and a delight to chair this sizeable group of up to forty members, at times, since inception in August. The high level of motivation demonstrated by every member, even when confronted by some complex challenges, has been outstanding and the weekly meeting discipline has kept us on track. We set a year-end reopening target and we've delivered. Well done to everyone.”