Rail passengers in Aylesbury advised to check train times over the New Year

Chiltern Railways passengers are being advised to check before travelling this weekend due to potential short notice changes to services and additional late-night departures running on New Year’s Eve.

A normal Saturday timetable is scheduled to run tomorrow, December 30. However, due to a shortage of train crew there is a risk of short-notice cancellations. Customers are advised to check their journey on the day of travel and to bear in mind that trains may be busier than usual.

There may be some gaps in services between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and London Marylebone. Rail replacement buses will be in operation connecting stations from Aylesbury Vale Parkway - Amersham - Beaconsfield to support customers who are unable to catch their scheduled service.

A normal Sunday timetable is also scheduled to run on New Year’s Eve. But again passengers are advised to check their journey on the day of travel.

No trains will run between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham) due to pre-planned engineering works. Rail replacement buses will run from Aylesbury Vale Parkway – Aylesbury – Stoke Mandeville – Wendover – Great Missenden – Amersham – Beaconsfield (in both directions) for connections with train services to/from London Marylebone.

Additional late-night services will run from London Marylebone for those celebrating the New Year:

00:30 to High Wycombe

00:45 to Oxford

00:50 to Banbury

01:35 to Oxford

01:40 to Banbury

02:00 to Aylesbury (Via High Wycombe)

The 00:50, 01:40 and 02:00 departures will connect with rail replacement buses at Beaconsfield for stations to Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway.

A slightly reduced timetable will operate with some first services running later than normal on January 1. Due to engineering works on the West Coast Mainline, trains between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone will have more carriages than usual.

No trains will run between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway via Amersham due to planned maintenance work. Buses will run between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Beaconsfield for connections with train services to/from London Marylebone.