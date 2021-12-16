Aylesbury travel route slammed as “dangerous” and “unclear” for drivers

A travel scheme designed to improve walking and cycle routes has been branded “dangerous” and “unclear” for drivers.

Aylesbury local Iain Nash criticised travel measures put in at Chalgrove Walk by Bucks Council, claiming the scheme “doesn’t work” and that he has nearly collided with other drivers.

Mr Nash took to social media to ask the council if cars can go down Chalgrove Walk from Churchill Avenue, claiming there are “no markings” to indicate who has right of way.

The route in question

The measures are part of the government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund, designed to improve links through Aylesbury town centre, Southcourt and Stoke Mandeville.

Mr Nash is concerned because he thinks the scheme is “not being monitored” under the flaws he claims to have found.

The council said signage is in place and access into Chalgrove Walk is from Hampden Gardens.

“Twice I’ve approached this from the other end at Hampden Gardens only to nearly have my front smashed by a car coming in the other way,” he said.

“It’s very unclear if traffic can enter the right side of the junction from Churchill Avenue or not. If you are coming the other way up Chalgrove Walk towards Churchill Avenue you are on the correct side to go through, but I’ve had cars enter that way and it’s been near misses.

“There is only enough space to fit one car through the gap, so who has the right of way? No markings to say who has to give way so it’s very unclear.”

He added: “It’s more that the issue is it’s not being monitored and there is no way to prevent people taking a chance and going through the wrong way – it’s dangerous and it doesn’t work.”

Councillor Steven Broadbent, cabinet member for transport said: “The planters at Chalgrove Walk form part of a trial scheme in Southcourt, implemented through the government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund, to help improve active travel links between the town centre, Southcourt and Stoke Mandeville.

“The scheme improves links for cyclists and pedestrians to key destinations such as the rail station, local schools and Stoke Mandeville Hospital, and provides an alternative route for the Jet Way Gemstone cycle route which was severed due to the level crossing closure.

“Following feedback received in April 2021 the scheme was adjusted at Chalgrove Walk to provide an ‘exit only’ route from Chalgrove Walk onto Churchill Avenue.

“On Churchill Avenue, ‘no left turn except cyclists’ and ‘no right turn except cyclists’ signs and road orders are in place, meaning access into Chalgrove Walk is from Hampden Gardens.