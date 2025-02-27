Aylesbury road reopened ahead of schedule easing town centre traffic pressures

Bucks Council has announced that a busy road in Aylesbury has been reopened to the public today (27 February).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke Road in Aylesbury was scheduled to remain closed for the rest of the week due to a neighbourhood power outage.

However, the council’s highways team has confirmed that the road closure has been lifted ahead of schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the team said in a statement on social media: “We are pleased to advise that the Stoke Road, Aylesbury, closure has now been lifted. These works were initially expected to take several more days. However, teams have been working tirelessly to restore power to the residents affected and this has now been achieved.”

A closure was authorised near to the traffic system

Emergency works carried out by UKPN on Stoke Road led to a build up of traffic on Aylesbury’s other major roads on Tuesday (25 February). Traffic was said to be particularly bad on the nearby gyratory system, leading the authority and utility company to close Stoke Road as a temporary solution.

The reopening of the road is likely to come as a huge relief for motorists, this morning additional delays were experienced in central Aylesbury, due to a major collision reported in the Kingsbrook area.

The council spokesperson added: “We appreciate the significant impact these works have had on users of the Aylesbury road network. We responded quickly and have worked closely with UKPN and other contractors to minimise as far as possible the disruption caused by this emergency.”

Motorists in Aylesbury lamented how journeys, that typically take 10 minutes to complete, were taking over an hour to complete during rush hour on Tuesday morning.