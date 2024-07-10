Aylesbury bus company assures customers its ready for Arriva closure with frequency increase confirmed
Arriva is closing its depots in Aylesbury and High Wycombe on 27 July. Previously, the international bus company had been the biggest operator in the county.
After the closure only Arriva services between Hemel Hempstead and Milton Keynes will serve Aylesbury commuters.
Redline Buses Ltd will be the only operator providing public transport motor vehicles directly between High Wycombe and Aylesbury. Plus it will be the main operator providing a service between Aylesbury and Oxford via Thame.
This week, a company spokesperson said on social media that the business would run buses between Aylesbury and Oxford up to every 15 minutes at peak times.
A spokesperson also told The Bucks Herald: “The Aylesbury-High Wycombe corridor is more complicated. We have been working with the local authority to come up with something that will connect Aylesbury and High Wycombe. With our express 130 service and a new service 300 Aylesbury to High Wycombe will be introduced via Naphill-Walters High Wycombe.”
Redline Buses is expected to make its new timetables official shortly, but is still finalising details and holding weekly meetings with Bucks Council to make the new schedule as ‘robust’ as possible.
Redline Buses has said that bringing in larger double decker buses on these routes has been considered, but the company will wait to assess passenger demand after Arriva closes. Passengers have raised concerns that Arriva services between Haddenham and Thame were already busy prior to Arriva’s closure, but it is hoped that the high frequency of additional buses provided by Redline will ease passengers’ concerns.
Redline Buses, which already transports customers between Oxford and Aylesbury, as well as High Wycombe and Aylesbury, announced in May that it was changing its services to meet extra demand coming when Arriva’s depots close at the end of this month.
Where the business, which is ran by an Aylesbury ownership group, previously differed from Arriva was in offering faster services that did not make as many stops. Its services will be altered after Arriva’s closures to ensure some Redline vehicles pick people up in Haddenham and Naphill.