Arriva announces changes to its services in Aylesbury including frequency increases and later buses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Included in the improvements confirmed by the transport provider are a quicker service between Thame and Oxford, also buses between Aylesbury and the Oxfordshire city should be more frequent and ongoing later into the evening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
New service changes come into effect on 7 January, 2024. A new X7 service will transport customers between Aylesbury, Haddenham, Thame, Wheatley and Oxford up to every 30 minutes.
A new X8 service has also been launched promising quicker buses between Thame and Oxford.
Together, routes X7 and X8 mean that there will now be four buses operating between Thame and Oxford each hour.
There will also be some later evening services, leaving at 11pm on Mondays to Saturdays, Arriva has confirmed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A better timetable between Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead is also in development, according to the bus company.
Further changes are due to come into effect Arriva has said, based around feedback from parents and pupils who use its buses to get to and from school.
It is hoped that the new changes will help pupils who use Arriva buses to get to and from Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, Lord Williams’s School, and Aylesbury High School, among others.
A comprehensive guide showing all the changes is available on Arriva’s website here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matt King, network manager for Arriva Midlands said: “Aylesbury is a great hub for our customers to hop on the bus to other local towns and cities.
“We’ve carefully listened to what our customers have said, and we’ve changed some timetables so that they’ll be able to easily remember what times their buses will leave and arrive, which will mean seamless connections across the county.
“The changes that we’re making in this region will be of real use to commuters and to the schools in the area.
“We’re always open to listening to our customers and taking on board their comments when we can.
“These enhancements reinforce our commitment to make public transport as good as we can for the communities we serve.”