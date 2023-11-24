Four Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of planned roadworks

Every improvement project led by the council next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four Aylesbury projects have been listed in Bucks Council’s roadworks schedule for next week.

Ongoing footpath improvement work will continue in Aylesbury next week, as will the longrunning street light replacement scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also work begins on the A413 Buckingham Road, with council staff improving the road surface.

A number of roads are subject to improvement works this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

From Monday (27 November), the road will be closed between 11:30pm and 5am. This project is scheduled to last until the following Tuesday (5 December).

Council workers may also be spotted in Aylesbury improving street lights as part of an ongoing project upgrading of the town’s LED Lanterns, which are used in street lights.

Bucks Council’s list of roadworks does not include projects led by utility companies and emergency action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some work is weather-dependent and other projects may be cancelled at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list:

Conventional Surfacing Works

-Village Road, Dorney (Wednesday 22 November to Wednesday 29 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3pm. From Monday 27 November to Wednesday 29 November, works will be undertaken using two-way traffic signals between 9am and 3pm.

-A413 Buckingham Road, Aylesbury (Monday 27 November to Tuesday 5 December)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 11:30pm and 5am.

-The Broadway, Grendon Underwood (Monday 27 November to Monday 4 December)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Jasons Hill, Chesham (Tuesday 28 November to Monday 4 December)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 9am and 2:30pm.

-Lyndhurst Road, Chesham (Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm.

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 7am to 7pm.

-Rowland Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20 November to Tuesday 19 December)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Chartridge Lane and Park Road, Chesham (Monday 20 November to Saturday 27 January)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required, in operation between 7am and 7pm. These works will be done in two phases to allow a break for Christmas. Phase 1 will finish on Friday 22 December. Phase 2 will recommence from Monday 8 January 2024 and finish on Saturday 27 January 2024.

Street Lighting Works

-Marlow – various locations – upgrade to LED lanterns.

-Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade to LED lanterns.

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts).

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps.

Road Lining Works

-Bridgeway / The Green, Cuddington (Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Road Lining refreshing works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Network Improvement Works

-A413 Amersham Road, Gerrards Cross (Monday 27 November to Friday 8 December)