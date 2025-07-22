Steller Motorsport forced to withdraw from race after contractual issues with driver

The Steller Motorsport Corvette (pictured here at Spa) was absent in Italy last weekend. Photo: James Beckett.

​The GT World Challenge Sprint Cup Europe powered by AWS continued its 2025 season at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy last weekend, but Vale-based Steller Motorsport were sadly absent from the two championship races for GT3 cars taking place in the Adriatic.

​After travelling to Italy to compete, the local race-winning British GT Championship team were forced to withdraw from competition after Matisse Lismont unexpectedly departed the team in the days leading up to the third GT World Challenge Sprint Cup event of the season.

Belgian racer Lismont joined Steller Motorsport ahead of the season, racing the team's new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for the first time at Paul Ricard in April during a GT World Challenge Endurance Cup contest. Lismont had been an ever present in the number 24 Corvette this year, and most recently drove the car during the Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours last month - taking the start for the team in their Spa 24 Hours debut and forming the event line-up alongside Lorcan Hanafin, Daniel Ali and Olivier Hart.

Lismont was expected to drive the car for the remaining rounds of the season, but withdrew just prior to the Misano event leaving the Steller Motorsport team unable to find a replacement driver. As a result Steller Motorsport were forced to abandon plans to compete in Italy, absent from races won by Raffaele Marciello and Valentino Rossi (Team WRT BMW) on Saturday evening and Marvin Kirchhofer and Benjamin Goethe (Garage 59 McLaren) on Sunday.

In a statement, Steller Motorsport said: "Steller Motorsport regrets to announce that, due to unexpected contractual issues with Matisse Lismont, the entry of the Corvette GT3 car number 24 has been withdrawn from the Misano event."

Matisse Lismont said: "I started the season with Steller Motorsport, taking a podium at the Paul Ricard circuit behind the wheel of the Corvette - a car that's definitely high on my list. Unfortunately, the collaboration with Steller Motorsport didn't go as hoped."

The GT World Challenge Sprint Cup season continues at Magny-Cours in France in ten days time, and with an Endurance Cup event at the Nurburgring in Germany taking place at the end of August, Steller Motorsport are already looking for suitable drivers to form their line-up for the races ahead.