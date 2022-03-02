Smoke engulfs Aylesbury home after toaster catches fire

A toaster fire led to a kitchen in an Aylesbury property suffering significant smoke damage, as the flames spread across the room.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crews extinguished the fire and provided smoke relief, after being alerted to the incident on Monday (28 February).

At roughly 8:05pm, a house in Charmfield Road required emergency assistance to quash a kitchen fire.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent two engines to the home

Two fire engines and crews were sent to the scene from Aylesbury's station.

Smoke from the kitchen which was located on the ground floor of the two-storey house spread across the home.

To combat the flames and smog, firefighters used: two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation fan.