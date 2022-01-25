Seven fire engines sent to burning roof near Aylesbury

Seven fire engines were sent out to extinguish a burning roof at a property in a village next to Aylesbury.

On Sunday morning (January 23), a roof caught fire at a home in Weedon, spreading from a burning stove.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service workers rushed out to the home in Weedon High Street at 9:50am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven fire engines were sent to the scene

There was also a Thames Valley Police presence at the scene.

To combat the blaze the army of emergency responders used: four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose jets, a bigger main jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan, a 10-plus metre ladder, other roof ladders and a thermal imaging camera.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters installed smoke alarms in the home, they spent the rest of the day through to Monday evening inspecting the home.

Later that evening, five fire engines were sent to a flaming barn in Princes Risborough.

At 6:05pm on Sunday evening, firefighters were called out to a burning farm barn in Horsenden Lane.

Thames Valley Police officers were also in attendance, along with RSPCA workers, sent to save a number of doves that were found in the barn.

The burning barn was filled with around 400 tonnes of hay.

Responders extinguished the fire using three main jets, they also used a thermal imaging camera and additional tools during the operation.