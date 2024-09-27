Scott Reynolds announced as new Buckingham manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckingham Football Club are pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Reynolds as the new first team manager.

Reynolds has a wealth of experience in football and has already started putting his management team together, retaining the services of Joe Cooper, and adding Ryan Gurton as Head Coach.

He is a UEFA B licensed coach and was most recently Assistant Manager at Kidlington FC, having previously been manager at Leighton Town and Aylesbury Dynamos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Gurton has plenty of previous coaching experience including last season at Aylesbury United, alongside coaching spells with Oxford City and Banbury United, while also holding a UEFA B licence.

Club Logo

The Committee are delighted to have made this appointment so promptly and everyone at the club wishes them success for the season.

Reynolds said: “We are really pleased to be back with the club in its new identity. The pathways within the club, the recent mergers and enhanced relationships with Buckingham FC Youth are all really exciting factors and the club now offers a great brand to the town and wider football community.

“A management team of myself, Ryan Gurton and Joe Cooper has been confirmed with one additional coach to soon follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We come highly qualified, well connected and full of energy and enthusiasm to succeed.

“We look forward to working with the people of Buckingham FC and beyond to make a big success story at the club both on and off the pitch.”