Yoga studio on Bucks farm allowed despite complaints from neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to retain a yoga studio on a farm have been approved by Buckinghamshire Council despite complaints from neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Rachel Coleman-Vaughan was granted planning permission to change the use of a ‘redundant’ agricultural building at Longwood Cottage on Lee Road in Saunderton.

The detached timber-clad ‘yoga barn’ has been used for teaching classes since September 2022, meaning the new permission to regularise its use is ‘retrospective’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application form for the plans said there were 15 existing car parking spaces, while the plans stated the maximum capacity was ‘always 18 people because this is dictated by the size of the building’.

Planning approval has been granted

They added: “There is plenty of car parking and the use has no impact on any neighbour. This is a small-scale business use of a redundant building in the countryside supported by government policy.”

However, parking was raised as a concern in many letters of objection by residents, including by Mrs Deborah Dobson who lives nearby.

She wrote: “Car parking for 15 cars implies an expanding venture overlooked by the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unclassified Lee Road is already busy with vehicles to the golf club and those cutting through to Bledlow. It is used recreationally by horses, cyclists and walkers and has dangerous sections.”

The applicant’s agent said the ‘small-scale’ yoga studio had ‘plenty of parking’ and ‘does not affect neighbours’.

However, another objector, Mrs Denise Folley, said: “The whole site containing said buildings is a blot on the landscape.”