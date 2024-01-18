Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business owners and managers in an Aylesbury Vale town are angry and confused by letters threatening legal action sent to them by Bucks Council.

It is believed that every business along Winslow High Street received a letter warning them to remove illegal advertising. The Bucks Herald has been told that these letters were sent to an entire range of businesses from charity shops, to supermarkets, and even an office with no signs in it that was previously used by the police force.

Owners have been told advertising boards in their windows breach the Town and Country Planning Regulations established in 2007 in regards to Control of Regulations.

Businesses have been told that displaying signs with the correct consent is a criminal offence. The letter warns managers and owners that the offence could be tried in a magistrates court and lead to a fine of £2,500 and a recurring bill of £250 if the signage is not removed afterwards.

Bucks Council’s letter also informs businesses that they have 28 days to amend their advertisements, pay £165, and prove they are no longer offending.

Bucks Council has apologised for the concern these letters have caused and said its messaging was “heavy-handed”. The authority is also hoping to meet with business leaders in Winslow to discuss the rules. Bucks Council says for legal reasons certain facts had to be included in the documents.

However, the council has not withdrawn its demands and has claimed it was acting after receiving complaints.

In subsequent discussions with the council shop owners have been told they can have one 0.3m by 0.3m signs on their windows.

Council officials have told traders that Winslow is an ‘area of special advertising control’ under the 2007 regulation, but owners claim the provisions behind this have never been explained to them.

"It’s a shock for everyone. It’s just come out of the blue.” Said Mick Gibson from Winslow Barbers. “After talking to everyone yesterday, apart from outrage and anger. It’s also upsetting, just confusing, no backing from people who should have our backs at very tight times financially for everyone.”

Councillor Peter Strachan said: “Following complaints about unauthorised advertising in Winslow town Centre, we wrote to local businesses about the need to have advertising consent in place under advertising regulations. However, we recognise that the wording and tone of the letter was, with hindsight, too stern for a first contact and we apologise for any stress or concern that the letter may have prompted. We do have to include certain information and wording in these types of letters for legal reasons and have to highlight that unauthorised advertisements are ultimately a criminal offence, but at the same time we do not want to cause anyone any unnecessary angst and want to work with businesses to help them, where necessary, to adhere to advertising regulations.