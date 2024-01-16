Costs of new wheelie bins to rise in some Bucks areas as council sets out budget

New proposals have been released by the council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The prices of new wheelie bins will rise in some areas of Bucks if the council’s draft budget is approved.

The scheduled fees and charges are part of Buckinghamshire Council’s newly-published draft budget for 2024/25, which is being scrutinised this week before it is finalised in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an annual review, it is proposed to increase charges generally by around 7 per cent for the next financial year in line with inflation.

Changes to bin prices have been proposed by the authority

The draft budget includes rises in the costs of replacement bins, such as an outdoor food bin, indoor caddy and delivery package, totalling £17 (previously £6 in South Bucks in 2023/2024).

Meanwhile, a 660-litre wheelie bin and delivery would cost £350 in North Bucks and £292 in South Bucks, having previously been £273 in South Bucks.