Costs of new wheelie bins to rise in some Bucks areas as council sets out budget
and live on Freeview channel 276
The prices of new wheelie bins will rise in some areas of Bucks if the council’s draft budget is approved.
The scheduled fees and charges are part of Buckinghamshire Council’s newly-published draft budget for 2024/25, which is being scrutinised this week before it is finalised in February.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following an annual review, it is proposed to increase charges generally by around 7 per cent for the next financial year in line with inflation.
The draft budget includes rises in the costs of replacement bins, such as an outdoor food bin, indoor caddy and delivery package, totalling £17 (previously £6 in South Bucks in 2023/2024).
Meanwhile, a 660-litre wheelie bin and delivery would cost £350 in North Bucks and £292 in South Bucks, having previously been £273 in South Bucks.
However, some fees are proposed to remain largely unchanged, including the replacement of a standard 240-litre household wheelie bin, which would go from £42 across all areas to £35 in North bucks and £48 in South Bucks.