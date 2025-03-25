'Unique' Bronze Age site discovered in Aylesbury development

By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:23 BST

Bronze Age, Roman and Saxon findings have been made by archaeologists in Buckinghamshire, according to a new report.

Details of digs and excavations in 2024 were presented to the Historic Environment Forum by Buckinghamshire Council’s Archaeology Service last week.

Its report reads: “Developments across the county identified a number of previously unknown archaeological sites, such as a so far potentially unique Bronze Age enclosure south of Aylesbury.”

This section of the report refers to Taylor Wimpey’s Hampden Fields development of hundreds of new homes in the Aylesbury area.

A similar site was discovered in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)A similar site was discovered in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Excavations at this site also revealed Roman activity, the report said, although wet weather resulted in some ‘very difficult conditions’ and excavation areas becoming submerged.

Meanwhile, an archaeological evaluation carried out at Wicken Farm, Leckhampstead ahead of the construction of a solar farm revealed a small enclosure ‘which was unusually dated to the Saxon period’.

Trenches are also being prepared for the proposed Rosefield Solar Farm between Aylesbury and Buckingham, which could power up to 57,000 homes.

The report says HS2 has also progressed work at Grim’s Ditch near Great Missenden, including installing walls to protect the ancient monument, which will be partially destroyed by the new railway line.

The Archaeology Service also provided updates on archaeological work carried out during the last six months of 2024.

Results included Bronze Age and Roman activity at the Little Chalfont Park in Amersham, ‘prehistoric activity’ on land north of East Claydon Substation and a ‘Medieval miscreant cemetery’ at Aylesbury United’s derelict Buckingham Road Stadium.

